Will Meghan and Harry join royals on palace balcony at Trooping the Colour?

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have previously appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour, they won’t be joining members of the royal family on the balcony this year.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace has said (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!): “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2 June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew reportedly will not appear on the palace balcony at Trooping the Colour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer working members of the royal family. The couple, who currently reside in California with their kids, announced in 2020 that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

Last year, Meghan and Harry confirmed to Her Majesty that they would not be returning as working members of the royal family. In a statement at the time, Buckingham Palace said: “Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family. While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

Like the Sussexes, the monarch’s son Prince Andrew will also not appear on the balcony this year, per HELLO!. The Duke of York announced in November 2019 that he was stepping back from public duties for the foreseeable future. “It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” Andrew said. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”