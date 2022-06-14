See Lilibet Diana’s two-tiered birthday cake

Lilibet Diana’s first birthday cake had a sweet connection to her parents’ royal wedding! Baker Claire Ptak from East London’s Violet Bakery, who created Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding cake in 2018, was behind Lili’s recent birthday cake.

Violet Cakes shared a photo of the two-tier pink dessert on Instagram writing, “It was an absolute pleasure to make this special cake last week for Lilibet’s birthday. Wishing her a very happy year ahead!”

In another post, Claire shared that the “inside was the Amalfi lemon and elderflower cake I created for the Duke and Duchess’s wedding in 2018, but this time we covered it with a strawberry buttercream specially for Lilibet. 💕.”

The cake featured peonies and an orange flag cake topper with Lilibet’s name. Meghan and Harry’s daughter turned one on June 4. Lili, who was born in Santa Barbara, celebrated her first birthday across the pond while the Sussexes were in the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited close friends and family over to Frogmore Cottage for an intimate backyard picnic.

Two days after Lili’s birthday, Meghan and Harry released a candid new photo of their daughter. The picture, taken by family friend Misan Harriman, shows Lili sitting in the grass wearing a blue dress and a white bow headband in her red hair.