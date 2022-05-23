Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share kiss at polo match in California

Meghan Markle looked glamorous as she made a public appearance in California over the weekend. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Sunday to support her husband, Prince Harry, as he and his polo team, Los Padres, competed in a match at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.
The mom of two looked effortlessly chic wearing a polka-dot blouse teamed with white shorts, a wide-brimmed black hat and sunglasses. The Duchess, sporting red lips, gave her husband a congratulatory kiss following his team’s victory on May 22.
Harry’s teammate Nacho Figueras took to his Instagram to share a photo of their winning team, writing: “A great day of polo for Los Padres. Thank you to everyone who came together to cheer us on and help support @foodbanksbc , @healtheoceansb , and @calm4kids.”
Nacho has previously revealed that their team name, Los Padres, “was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers.”
Harry and Meghan reside in Montecito, California with their three-year-old son, Archie Harrison, and daughter, Lilibet Diana, who will turn one on June 4 amid celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that Meghan and Harry are set to attend Jubilee celebrations with their kids.
The spokesperson (via HELLO!) said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend 2022 is taking place Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 5. The celebrations kick off with Trooping the Colour on June 2, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving on June 3, the Derby at Epsom Downs and BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace on June 4, and the Big Jubilee Lunch and Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5.