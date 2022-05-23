Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share kiss at polo match in California

Meghan Markle looked glamorous as she made a public appearance in California over the weekend. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Sunday to support her husband, Prince Harry, as he and his polo team, Los Padres, competed in a match at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

©Grosby Group





The mom of two looked effortlessly chic wearing a polka-dot blouse teamed with white shorts, a wide-brimmed black hat and sunglasses. The Duchess, sporting red lips, gave her husband a congratulatory kiss following his team’s victory on May 22.

Harry’s teammate﻿ Nacho Figueras took to his Instagram to share a photo of their winning team, writing: “A great day of polo for Los Padres. Thank you to everyone who came together to cheer us on and help support @foodbanksbc , @healtheoceansb , and @calm4kids.”

Nacho has previously revealed that their team name, Los Padres, “was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers.”