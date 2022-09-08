For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth reigned as Queen, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history. Born in 1926, the royal wasn’t expected to become Queen, however in 1936 she became the heir presumptive when her father, King George VI, acceded to the throne.

In 2022, Her Majesty became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, Prince Charles’ mother penned a message thanking the public and her family for their support.

“As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service,” she wrote. The Queen noted that she was “fortunate to have had the steadfast and loving support of my family. I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it. It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father’s reign.”

Her Majesty concluded her message writing, “I look forward to continuing to serve you with all my heart, I hope this Jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbours and communities - after some difficult times for so many of us - in order to enjoy the celebrations and to reflect on the positive developments in our day-to-day lives that have so happily coincided with my reign.”

