Queen Elizabeth dies ‘peacefully’ at age 96

It is the end of an era. Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, has passed away. Her Majesty died on Sept. 8. She was 96 years old. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Earlier in the day, the palace had announced that doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health” and “recommended she remain under medical supervision.” At the time, the palace said, “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

©Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8

Born in Mayfair in 1926, Elizabeth was the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth after her uncle King Edward VIII abdicated. Upon Edward’s abdication in 1936, Elizabeth became the heir presumptive. The Princess acceded to the throne following her father’s death in 1952. Elizabeth was in Kenya at the time of her father’s passing. She returned to the UK as Queen with her coronation taking place over a year later on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey. In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning British monarch and in 2022 she became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service.

©Getty Images



The monarch acceded to the throne in 1952

The Queen was married to Prince Philip. The pair first met in 1934 at the wedding of Philip’s cousin, Princess Marina of Greece, and Elizabeth’s uncle, the Duke of Kent. The Princess and Philip announced their engagement in July of 1947 and exchanged vows months later in November at Westminster Abbey. In 2017, the monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh became the first couple in the royal family to celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary (70 years). The Queen’s beloved husband passed away “peacefully” at Windsor Castle in April 2021.