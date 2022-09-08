King Charles mourns death of beloved mother Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles has called his mother’s death “a moment of the greatest sadness for me.” Following Her Majesty’s passing on Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace released a statement from the new King.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the new monarch, 73, said. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much- loved Mother.”

Charles continued, “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Queen Elizabeth, who was the longest-serving British monarch, passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Sept. 8. In a statement announcing the Queen’s death, the palace said: “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession, Queen Elizabeth wrote in a message that it was her sincere wish that her daughter-in-law Camilla be known as Queen Consort when the time came. Her Majesty penned, “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”