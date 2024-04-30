What Princess Beatrice’s daughter and Princess Charlotte have in common©WireImage
Princess Beatrice’s daughter and Princess Charlotte have this in common

Sienna Mapelli Mozzi turns 3 in September

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Princess Charlotte isn’t the only young ballet fan in the British royal family. Princess Beatrice revealed to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that her two-year-old daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi loves ballet.

Discussing juggling work with parenthood, Beatrice told HELLO!, “I’m busy with my job and running around after a two-year-old who keeps me on my toes,” adding: “By the way, Sienna loves ballet!”

The Princess’ daughter, whom she shares with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, turns three in September. Like Sienna, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ little girl enjoys ballet.


Catherine and her daughter were spotted at a performance of Cinderella at London’s Royal Opera House last year ahead of Charlotte’s eighth birthday. As seen in a video shared on social media, ﻿Princess Charlotte looked like a ballerina with her hair up in a bun. Catherine revealed (via HELLO!) in 2023 that Charlotte likes dancing. “She loves ballet and tap,” the Princess of Wales said of her daughter.

Princess Charlotte is also a fan of ballet©Getty Images
Princess Charlotte is also a fan of ballet

During a special episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk in 2021, Prince William opened up about mornings at home, revealing, “There’s a lot of dressing up. Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything.”

Princess Charlotte will celebrate her ninth birthday on Thursday, May 2. Her younger brother, Prince Louis, turned six last week on April 23. The Prince and Princess of Wales released a new photo of their youngest child to mark his birthday. According to PA Media, “William and Kate are said to be cognisant of the fact that they have asked for privacy during the princess’s recovery, but wanted to share the photograph on social media as a way to thank those who have sent birthday wishes” and “the same process is expected to be followed for Princess Charlotte’s birthday in May.”

