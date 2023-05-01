Princess Charlotte enjoys outing with mom ahead of 8th birthday

Princesses at the ballet! Days before Princess Charlotte’s birthday, the Princess of Wales was spotted with her daughter at a performance of Cinderella at the Royal Opera House in London.

An individual, who claims to have seen the royal mother-daughter pair, tweeted on April 29, “First visit to @TheRoyalOpera in @CoventGardenLDN to see #Cinderella. Wonderful ballet with fabulous performances by a great cast. And who should be in the audience? The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte and her friends.”

©Antony Jones/GC Images



The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte were seen at a ballet performance of ‘Cinderella’ in London

A video circulating on social media shows Charlotte on stage holding a wand with friends and playing under confetti. The young Princess, who wore a dress to the ballet, looked like a little ballerina with her hair up in a bun.

According to HELLO!, Catherine has said in the past that her daughter “absolutely loves” ballet, while Prince William has spoken about Charlotte “running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff.”

The sweet mother-daughter outing on Saturday—which also happened to be William and Catherine’s 12th wedding anniversary—came ahead of Charlotte’s eighth birthday. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ daughter turns 8 on Tuesday, May 2. Four days after Charlotte’s birthday, the Princess’ paternal grandfather, King Charles III, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey.