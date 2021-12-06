Shakira reacts to Princess Charlotte loving her song

Shakira has a royal fan! The Colombian star reacted on Sunday to news that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s six-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte loves her song “Waka Waka.” “I’m so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte! ❣️,” Shakira tweeted.

©Grosby Group



Prince William shared that one of the songs that his children are loving at the moment is Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’

Prince William made the revelation about his little girl and one of her favorite songs during his special episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk. The Duke revealed that “most mornings there’s a massive fight between” his daughter and eldest son Prince George “as to what song is played in the morning.”

“And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music,” he said (via People magazine).

William went on to share that “one of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, ‘Waka Waka.’” “There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up,” he added. “Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything.”