The Prince and Princess of Wales mark special occasion with new romantic photo

Twelve years of wedded bliss! A new photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales was released on Saturday to celebrate their twelfth wedding anniversary. The caption alongside the picture simply reads: “12 years ❤️.”

Prince William and Catherine were pictured on bikes with their arms around each other’s backs. The romantic snapshot was taken by Matt Porteous in Norfolk last year.

The duo coordinated in jeans for their bike ride through the countryside. The Princess looked effortlessly chic teaming her jeans with a white blouse, while William sported a navy Ralph Lauren shirt.

The royals are wearing the same outfits from their family’s 2022 Christmas card photo, which featured their three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Photos of the Princess with her children that were seemingly taken on the same day were released last month to celebrate Mother’s Day in the UK.

William and Catherine, who met while studying at the University of St. Andrews, tied the knot on April 29, 2011. The Prince and Princess were married at London’s Westminster Abbey.

The royal couple will be returning to the site where they wed exactly one week after their anniversary for the coronation of King Charles III. William’s father will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.