The Princess of Wales stars in 2 previously unseen photos with her kids

The Princess of Wales celebrated Mother’s Day in the UK on Sunday! In honor of the holiday, two previously unseen photos of the royal mom of three were released. Alongside the images, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official social media accounts penned: “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours ❤️.”

In the first picture, Catherine, 41, was photographed sitting in a tree surrounded by her children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, who turns five next month. The second image shows Catherine sweetly holding her youngest child in her arms as she lovingly smiles down at him.

The Princess of Wales was dressed down for the photos wearing blue jeans, a white button-down top and sneakers. Catherine has said in the past that she is happy when she is with her “family outside in the countryside and we’re all filthy dirty.”

©Matt Porteous / The Prince and Princess of Wales





The newly released images of Catherine and her kids appear to have been taken at the same time as the picture that was used for the Waleses’ Christmas card last year. The royal family of five’s 2022 Christmas card picture was snapped by Matt Porteous in Norfolk earlier that year. The photo featured Prince William strolling outdoors with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales.