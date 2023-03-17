The Princess of Wales celebrates first St. Patrick’s Day as Colonel of the Irish Guards

The Prince and Princess of Wales got into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit on Friday. The royal couple visited the Irish Guards at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Aldershot. The outing marked the first time that Catherine has﻿ attended the parade as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

©Getty Images





It was announced in December that the Princess would be taking over the role from her husband. ﻿Prince William said in a speech on Friday, “Whilst I am extremely happy to be here celebrating St Patrick’s Day with you once again, I’m incredibly sad to be giving this speech, as it really does mean my time as your Colonel has come to an end. It has been one of the great honours of my life to hold that title.”

Although he is stepping aside, the heir to the throne noted that “in Colonel Catherine you have a committed, focussed, and already incredibly loyal 11th Colonel.

The Princess of Wales also delivered a speech during the parade, saying, “I really couldn’t be prouder to stand in front of you here today. It really is a true honour to be your Colonel. I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do – this is a responsibility I do not take lightly.”

Catherine thanked her husband, Colonel William, in her remarks. “He has always talked about his fierce pride for this Regiment. I know he will continue to support us all in the work we do,” the Princess said.

©Getty Images





The parade ended with a Royal Salute and march-past where the Princess of Wales took the salute as the new Colonel. Catherine looked elegant wearing a turquoise coat, said to be by Catherine Walker, which she accessorized with a matching hat, pumps and shamrock brooch. After the parade, the Prince and Princess met the Irish Guards Association and visited the Junior Ranks dining hall, where they enjoyed a glass of Guinness.