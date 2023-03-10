King Charles gives royal family member a new title on birthday

Prince Edward received a special birthday gift from his older brother King Charles III this year. The monarch conferred the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon his youngest brother on his 59th birthday (March 10) making Edward and his wife Sophie the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The line of succession on the royal family’s website has been updated to reflect the change. Edward is thirteenth in line to the throne, followed by his son James, who is now listed as the Earl of Wessex, and daughter Lady Louise, who is listed as the Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.

Edward will hold his new title for his lifetime. The Dukedom was last created for the Prince and Charles’ father, Prince Philip, in 1947. The title was expected to eventually go to Edward.

When Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999, Buckingham Palace announced that Edward would one day be given the Dukedom. The statement read: “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and The Prince of Wales have also agreed that The Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course, when the present title now held by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown.”

©Getty Images



Prince Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, is the new Duke of Edinburgh

Buckingham Palace said on March 10, 2023, “The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential.”

Edward is Chairman of Trustees of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation and also a Trustee of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award – United Kingdom.

“The Award would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to His Royal Highness, our Chairman of The Board of Trustees, as he continues his late father’s legacy,” the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award said on Friday. “His Royal Highness is especially passionate about organisations and causes which provide opportunities to young people around the world.”