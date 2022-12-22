The Princess of Wales takes over Prince William’s role: Details

The Princess of Wales has a new role! Catherine has been appointed as the new Colonel of the Irish Guards. The Princess is taking over the role from her husband, Prince William.

©Getty Images



The Princess of Wales has been appointed Colonel of the Irish Guards

Queen Elizabeth appointed William Colonel of the Irish Guards back in February of 2011. According to the palace, it was William’s first honorary appointment in the Army and he was the Irish Guards’ first Royal Colonel. Months later, the Prince chose to wear the uniform of the Colonel of the Irish Guards on his wedding day.

While Catherine is the new Colonel of the Irish Guards, William has been announced as the new Colonel of the Welsh Guards. Meanwhile, Queen Consort Camilla has taken over as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. The role was previously held by Prince Andrew, whose military affiliations and Royal patronages were returned to the Queen earlier this year.

Along with the new appointments, the palace also announced the date for Charles’ first official birthday parade. The first Trooping the Colour of the monarch’s reign is scheduled to take place June 17, 2023, six weeks after the King’s coronation.