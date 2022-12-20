The Princess of Wales plants tree in honor of Queen Elizabeth

Ahead of hosting a Christmas carol service dedicated to Queen Elizabeth, the Princess of Wales planted a tree in honor of her late grandmother-in-law. It was revealed on Tuesday that Catherine planted a wild cherry tree in Dean’s Yard at Westminster Abbey last week to mark the memory of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in September.

The tree is from the estate of the Duchy of Cornwall, according to Westminster Abbey. The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate established by Edward III in 1337. Prince William is the current Duke.

Catherine, who recycled her double-breasted Holland Cooper coat, planted the tree for the Queen’s Green Canopy, a tree planting initiative that was created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

During the outing last week, the Princess of Wales also unveiled a plaque that reads: “This wild cherry tree, a gift from the Duchy of Cornwall, was dedicated in memory of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales on 14th December 2022.”