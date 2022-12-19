The Princess of Wales jokes about her singing voice

It sounds like the Princess of Wales’ children aren’t fans of her singing voice! At the Together At Christmas carol service, hosted by the Princess last week, Catherine joked that her kids “probably wouldn’t forgive” her if she sang.

“On the piano you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing,” she said (via the Daily Express). “Actually, my children probably wouldn’t forgive me. I’m not sure if they think I’ve got a particularly good singing voice. I’ll have to have some lessons.”

The mom of three showed off her musical skills last year in a pre-recorded performance for ITV’s 2021 Royal Carols: Together At Christmas program. Catherine accompanied Tom Walker on the piano as he performed his song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.”

The Princess hosted her second Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022. Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, stepped out for the event, which was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth this year. Several members of the royal family attended the service, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

©Getty Images



The Princess of Wales hosted her second Christmas carol service

The Princess’ carol service will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, a special program airing Christmas Eve on ITV1. It will also be available on BritBox following the UK broadcast.