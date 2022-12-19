The Princess of Wales jokes about her singing©WireImage
ROYAL NEWS

The Princess of Wales jokes about her singing voice

“I’ll have to have some lessons,” the royal said

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

It sounds like the Princess of Wales’ children aren’t fans of her singing voice! At the Together At Christmas carol service, hosted by the Princess last week, Catherine joked that her kids “probably wouldn’t forgive” her if she sang.

RELATED:

The detail you might have missed in the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Christmas card photo

“On the piano you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing,” she said (via the Daily Express). “Actually, my children probably wouldn’t forgive me. I’m not sure if they think I’ve got a particularly good singing voice. I’ll have to have some lessons.”

The mom of three showed off her musical skills last year in a pre-recorded performance for ITV’s 2021 Royal Carols: Together At Christmas program. Catherine accompanied Tom Walker on the piano as he performed his song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.”

The Princess hosted her second Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022. Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, stepped out for the event, which was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth this year. Several members of the royal family attended the service, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

The Princess of Wales hosted her second Christmas carol service©Getty Images
The Princess of Wales hosted her second Christmas carol service

The Princess’ carol service will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, a special program airing Christmas Eve on ITV1. It will also be available on BritBox following the UK broadcast.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more