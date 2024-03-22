What the Princess of Wales has told George, Charlotte and Louis about her cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales has reassured her children that she is going to be okay. On March 22, the royal mom of three revealed that she in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy. Her Royal Highness was advised by her medical team to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy after her post-operative tests found that cancer had been present.

In a personal video released by Kensington Palace on Friday, Catherine said: “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

©Getty Images



With George, Charlotte and Louis on Easter break, HOLA! USA understands that the Prince and Princess of Wales felt now is the right time to share this update

Sharing what she’s told Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Princess shared, “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

Catherine also noted that having her husband Prince William by her side “is a great source of comfort and reassurance too.” A Kensington Palace spokesperson has said, “The Princess wanted to share this information when she and The Prince felt it was right for them as a family.”

HOLA! USA understands that Their Royal Highnesses wanted to be able to tell their children at a time that was right for them and to allow them to understand and process the news before it became public. George, Charlotte and Louis are currently away from school on their Easter holidays.

The royal mom of three started her treatment in late February, while earlier in the month, on Feb. 5, the Princess’ father-in-law King Charles commenced his treatment after being diagnosed with cancer. In her video message, Catherine said, “At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”