Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis share message for dad Prince William

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had sweet words for their dad on Father’s Day. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts shared a personal message from the Wales children on Sunday, along with a new photo of Prince William surrounded by his kids.

“We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕,” the heartwarming picture was captioned, followed by a “G, C & L” for George, Charlotte and Louis.

The image was taken by the Princess of Wales this year. Catherine took the picture of William, George, Charlotte and Louis from behind at a beach.

The Prince of Wales also celebrated Father’s Day on June 16 with a post for his own dad. Alongside a throwback photo of himself and King Charles —who was diagnosed with a form of cancer earlier this year—William simply wrote: “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W.”

The entire Wales family was out the day before Father’s Day for Trooping the Colour. The King’s birthday parade on June 15 marked the Princess of Wales’ first official public appearance of the year. Her Royal Highness, whose chemotherapy treatment is ongoing, looked radiant for her return to the spotlight wearing an elegant Jenny Peckham dress with a matching hat.

Sharing pictures from Trooping the Colour, the Wales’ Instagram account wrote: “A memorable day at The King’s Birthday Parade. From the Irish Guards Trooping their colour to seeing so many faces on the Mall, thank you for making it a day to remember. 🌦️.”