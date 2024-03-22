The Princess of Wales reveals she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy

The Princess of Wales has opened up about her recovery﻿ in a personal video message, revealing that tests after her abdominal surgery earlier this year found that cancer had been present.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery,” Catherine began her message, which was released by Kensington Palace on March 22. “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.”

©BBC Studios



The Princess of Wales recorded her message at Windsor on March 20

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment. This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Her Royal Highness continued. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. ”

Catherine concluded her message saying, “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Her Royal Highness, who underwent her planned abdominal surgery back in January, started a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February. HOLA! USA understands that the royal mom of three is in good spirits and focused on her recovery.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said, “The Princess wanted to share this information when she and The Prince felt it was right for them as a family.” HOLA! USA understands that with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis away from school on their Easter break, they felt now was the right time to share the update.

Kensington Palace has said it “will provide information, when the time is right, and The Princess is able to restart work and her duties. In the meantime, we would ask that the family’s privacy is respected.” The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.

Prince William’s father King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer following a procedure earlier this year. His Majesty began his treatment in early February.