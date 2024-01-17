Why the Princess of Wales is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter

The Princess of Wales is recovering from abdominal surgery. Her Royal Highness was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 16—one week after her 42nd birthday—for the planned surgery. According to the BBC, it is understood that it was not cancer-related.

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that the surgery was successful and it is expected that the Princess “will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

©Getty Images



The Princess, pictured on Christmas 2023, underwent abdominal surgery

The palace noted that updates on Catherine’s progress will only be provided when “there is significant new information to share.” Kensington Palace added, “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

After she is discharged from the hospital, the royal mom of three, per reports, is expected to recover at home in Windsor, where she, Prince William and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis live. The Princess of Wales was last publicly seen on Christmas Day during the royal family’s walk to church.