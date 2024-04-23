The Princess of Wales snaps new photo of son Prince Louis

Say cheese! Prince Louis posed for his mother, the Princess of Wales, in a new photo released to mark his sixth birthday. Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s little brother, who was dressed in a checked shirt and barefoot, was pictured flashing a big smile at the camera, while lying on a blanket in the grass.

The adorable photo was accompanied by a message that read: “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! 🎂 Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

The picture is said to have been taken in the last few days in Windsor. The image was shared on the Waleses’ social media account on Louis’ actual birthday, April 23. In the past, Prince William and Catherine have released photos of their children on the eve of their respective birthdays.

©The Princess of Wales



Prince Louis turned 6 on April 23, 2024

According to the PA, “William and Kate are said to be cognisant of the fact that they have asked for privacy during the princess’s recovery, but wanted to share the photograph on social media as a way to thank those who have sent birthday wishes.”

The image of Louis is said to be unedited. Last month, Catherine apologized for “confusion” caused by a picture shared to celebrate Mother’s Day in the UK. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the Princess admitted. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Louis, along with his older siblings, recently returned to school following their Easter break. While out of school, Catherine revealed to the public that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. In a personal message on March 22, Her Royal Highness revealed that tests after her abdominal surgery earlier this year found that cancer had been present.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time,” the Princess said. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

Catherine added, “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”