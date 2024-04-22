The Princess of Wales’ birthday tradition for her kids

When it comes to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ birthdays, the Princess of Wales has a sweet tradition. Back in 2019, the royal mom of three revealed to Mary Berry that she bakes cakes for her children.

“I love making the cake,” Catherine shared on the BBC’s A Berry Royal Christmas special. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing, and I make far too much. But I love it.”

The Prince and Princess’ youngest child, Louis, will be celebrating his sixth birthday on Tuesday, April 23. The following month, Princess Charlotte with celebrate her ninth birthday on May 2 and George his 11th birthday on July 22. While her children were on Easter break this year, Catherine shared with the world that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales has revealed in the past that she makes a birthday cake for her kids

In a personal message, released on March 22, Her Royal Highness revealed that tests after her major abdominal surgery, which she underwent in January, found that cancer had been present. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time,” the Princess said.

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” Catherine continued. “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

Prince George was seen during his Easter break with his father, Prince William. The heir to the throne and his firstborn attended a soccer match at Villa Park on April 11. The Prince of Wales returned to public duties on April 18 for the first time since the Princess’ announcement. During his visit to Surplus to Supper, William promised to look after his wife.