Who wrote the Princess of Wales’ message to the public?

The Princess of Wales’ health announcement last week was personal in more ways than one. Not only did Catherine deliver her health news herself, but she is also said to have written every word of her speech.

“She wrote the words herself, delivered it personally and wanted to decide when the time was right to hit the world with this news,” a family friend told PEOPLE.

Meanwhile a close friend told The Sunday Times, “It allowed her to speak directly to the public who, overwhelmingly, have always been with her and her family and who don’t buy into the noise and gossip,” adding, “It was all her, she wrote every word of it, it came together very quickly.”

A friend explained to The Sunday Times that Catherine felt a written statement “would be too jarring.” The friend said, “It was about people seeing her, and her reassuring people that she was positive about it. Knowing it was news that was going to shock people, she wanted to do it as compassionately as possible. When things are really tough, that gratitude to the public for their support is their mantra.”

The Princess’ video message was filmed by BBC Studios on March 20 at Windsor and was released two days later on March 22. In it, Her Royal Highness revealed that when she underwent her major abdominal surgery in January, it was thought that her condition was non-cancerous, however post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Catherine shared. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

The royal mom of three noted that it has taken them time to explain everything to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, in “a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.” HOLA! USA understands that Their Royal Highnesses wanted to be able to tell their children at a time that was right for them and to allow them to understand and process the news before it became public.

Catherine concluded her personal speech last week saying, “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”