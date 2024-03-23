The Prince and Princess of Wales are ‘extremely moved’ by the public’s support

The Prince and Princess of Wales are touched by the messages that have been flooding in following Her Royal Highness’ health announcement. One day after Catherine revealed that she is in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment, a Kensington Palace spokesperson released a statement.

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” the spokesperson said. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

Catherine revealed in her video on March 22 that when she underwent her abdominal surgery in January, it was thought that her condition was non-cancerous, however post-operative tests found that cancer had been present and she is now in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy treatment.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she shared. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

The royal mom of three noted that “most importantly,” it took them time to explain everything to their kids—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—in a “way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that” she is going to be ok. “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits,” the Princess said. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

She continued, “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Catherine wanted to share the news when she and William felt it was right for them as a family. HOLA! USA understands that the Prince and Princess wanted to be able to tell their kids at a time that was right for them, and to allow them to understand and process the news before it became public, and with their children on Easter break, they felt now was the right time to share the news.