Prince William jumps with George, Charlotte and Louis in fun new photo: 'We all love you so much'

Happy birthday, Prince William! The heir to the throne turned 42 on June 21. A fun new photo of the Prince of Wales with his three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was released to commemorate his birthday, along with a message from his wife, the Princess of Wales.

"Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much!" the snapshot was captioned. The sweet message was signed with a "Cx."

His Royal Highness and his kids were all pictured jumping for joy in the photo, which was taken by Catherine last month in Norfolk.

King Charles also commemorated his firstborn's birthday on Friday with a post on social media. Alongside a throwback photo of His Majesty holding William as a baby, the royal family's X (formerly Twitter account) penned: "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!"

William's birthday came days after he received a sweet message from his children on Father's Day. "We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L," George, Charlotte and Louis said in a message posted on the Waleses' official social media accounts. It was accompanied by a photo of the royal dad of three and his kids standing together on a beach with their backs to the camera. That picture was also taken by the Princess of Wales.

Catherine, who started a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, has praised her husband's support. In March when she announced that she was undergoing chemotherapy, Her Royal Highness said that “having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance.”

The Princess made her first official public appearance of the year on June 15 at Trooping the Colour. In a message released on the eve of the King's birthday parade, Catherine said: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she added. “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

The Princess also noted that she is "not out of the woods yet." Catherine shared, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."