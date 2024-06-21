Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William jumps with his kids in fun new photo: 'We all love you so much'

Prince William jumps with George, Charlotte and Louis in fun new photo: 'We all love you so much'

The heir to the throne celebrated his 42nd birthday on June 21

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: (L-R) Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and King Charles III on the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and perform in perfect harmony. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson,Getty Images
Alexandra Hurtado
Contributor
JUNE 21, 2024 11:21 AM EDT

Happy birthday, Prince William! The heir to the throne turned 42 on June 21. A fun new photo of the Prince of Wales with his three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was released to commemorate his birthday, along with a message from his wife, the Princess of Wales

"Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much!" the snapshot was captioned. The sweet message was signed with a "Cx."

His Royal Highness and his kids were all pictured jumping for joy in the photo, which was taken by Catherine last month in Norfolk. 

View post on Instagram
 

King Charles also commemorated his firstborn's birthday on Friday with a post on social media. Alongside a throwback photo of His Majesty holding William as a baby, the royal family's X (formerly Twitter account) penned: "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!"

View post on X

William's birthday came days after he received a sweet message from his children on Father's Day. "We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L," George, Charlotte and Louis said in a message posted on the Waleses' official social media accounts. It was accompanied by a photo of the royal dad of three and his kids standing together on a beach with their backs to the camera. That picture was also taken by the Princess of Wales.

Catherine, who started a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, has praised her husband's support. In March when she announced that she was undergoing chemotherapy, Her Royal Highness said that “having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance.”

The Princess made her first official public appearance of the year on June 15 at Trooping the Colour. In a message released on the eve of the King's birthday parade, Catherine said: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.” 

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she added. “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

The Princess also noted that she is "not out of the woods yet." Catherine shared, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

Other Topics