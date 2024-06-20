Prince William joins King and Princess at soccer match: See the group photo

The Prince of Wales traveled to Frankfurt to cheer on England in the 2024 UEFA EURO. The match against Denmark on Thursday, June 20, was also attended by Danish King Frederik and his 13-year-old daughter, Princess Josephine.

Ahead of the match, Prince William posed for a photo with the Danish royals inside of the stadium. "May the best team win 🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽," the Waleses' Instagram account captioned the snapshot. Josephine was pictured standing between her dad and the heir to the British throne.

Following the match, which ended in a tie, the Danish Royal House posted a sweet picture of Frederik and his daughter at the game. Alongside the image, a message from the duo read: "Thank you for an exciting match. Well fought Denmark 🇩🇰."

Prince William, who is an avid soccer fan, is president of the Football Association. His Royal Highness' trip to Frankfurt came a day after his appearance at Royal Ascot. While William did not have his wife by his side at the royal event on June 19, the Prince spent time with his parents-in-law, Carole and Michael Middleton, at Ascot Racecourse.

Days before Royal Ascot, Catherine made her long-awaited return to the spotlight at Trooping the Colour. The Princess of Wales joined her husband and children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at the King's birthday parade on June 15, marking her first official public appearance of the year.

In a written message released on June 14, Her Royal Highness—who began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February—shared: "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

Catherine also expressed her "hope to join a few public engagements over the summer," but noted that she is "not out of the woods yet." The Princess added, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."