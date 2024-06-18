What the Princess of Wales revealed about her treatment in her latest message

While the Princess of Wales returned to the spotlight over the weekend for Trooping the Colour, she is not done with her chemotherapy treatment. In a written message the day before the King’s birthday parade, Her Royal Highness shared an update on her chemotherapy, revealing that she still has “a few more months” of treatment.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” Catherine said in her message, which was released on June 14.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” she continued.

©WireImage



The Princess of Wales joined her family at Trooping the Colour on June 15, marking her first official public appearance of the year

The Princess went on to confirm that she would be attending King Charles’ birthday parade and expressed her hope to join a few public engagements over the summer. Though Catherine noted that she is “not out of the woods yet.” “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty,” she said. “Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

The Princess joined the royal family at Trooping the Colour on June 15. The outing marked Her Royal Highness’ first official public appearance since Christmas Day. While Catherine attended the King’s birthday parade, HOLA! USA understands that the Princess’ latest appearance should not be seen as a return to a full schedule of public engagements. Kensington Palace has said that the Princess of Wales may be keen to attend events over the course of the summer, as and when she feels able to, with the support and guidance of her medical team.