When was the Princess of Wales last seen in public?

It’s been over two months since the Princess of Wales’ last public appearance. Her Royal Highness has not been seen publicly since Christmas Day when she, Prince William and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—joined members of the royal family in Sandringham for service at St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Catherine looked radiant in royal blue on Christmas morning wearing an elegant coat teamed with a matching fascinator, blue suede boots and sapphire and diamond drop earrings. The Wales family coordinated in blue and green shades for their walk to church.

Her Royal Highness beamed as she strolled holding hands with her eight-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. Following the service, Catherine and other members of the royal family greeted well-wishers.

Just over three weeks later﻿, the Princess, who turned 42 on Jan. 9, was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 16 for a planned abdominal surgery. Following the royal’s “successful” surgery, Kensington Palace said that Catherine was expected to “remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.”

At the time, the palace also noted, “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

It was announced on Jan. 29 that Her Royal Highness had returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. “She is making good progress,” the palace said in a statement, adding: “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

©Getty Images





Earlier this month, it was reported that Catherine had left Windsor for the first time since returning home from the hospital to join her husband and kids on a half-term holiday in Norfolk. “Catherine is recovering well,” a friend told the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden. “She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”

©Getty Images





While Prince William pulled out of his appearance at his godfather King Constantine II’s memorial service on Feb. 27 due to a “personal matter,” Kensington Palace shared an update on the Princess of Wales, saying she “continues to be doing well.”

Catherine isn’t expected to return to public duties until after Easter, which falls on March 31 this year. After her surgery last month, the palace said that “based on the current medical advice,” the Princess of Wales “is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”