Kensington Palace shares update on the Princess of Wales following her surgery

The Princess of Wales is home! Kensington Palace announced on Monday, Jan. 29, that Her Royal Highness had left the hospital. “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress,” the palace said in a statement.

©WireImage



The Princess has been discharged from the hospital and will continue to recover from her surgery at home in Windsor

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” the statement continued. “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

The Princess of Wales was admitted to the London Clinic on Jan. 16 for a planned abdominal surgery. Following her “successful” surgery, Kensington Palace said on Jan. 17 that Catherine was expected to “remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery” and is “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” At the time, the palace shared that it was Catherine’s “desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible.”

The Sun reported on Jan. 25 that Prince William had visited his wife at the hospital every day since the surgery. The Prince of Wales was photographed leaving the London Clinic on Jan. 18. Catherine also received a special visit from her father-in-law King Charles III last Friday prior to him undergoing a procedure at the same hospital.

The Princess of Wales’ last public appearance was on Christmas Day. On Dec. 25, Catherine, Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family as they walked to St. Mary Magdalene Church for Christmas morning service.