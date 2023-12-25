A royal Christmas! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined members of the royal family at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Christmas Day. Following the morning service, the royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children and Mia Tindall, greeted well-wishers.

Prince William has previously said on Radio Marsden that for him, “bringing the family together at Christmastime is always lovely because we’re quite spread out doing our things a lot of time during the year. So, we get very few moments to actually come together.”

“And when I see my children meet up with my cousins’ children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together. It’s very special. I look forward to that a lot. Obviously, Christmas is a new dynamic when you have children. Suddenly it’s a whole different ballgame of noise and excitement,” the Prince of Wales added. “I’m enjoying the new version of Christmas in my life.”

Scroll to see which royals were out on Christmas 2023...