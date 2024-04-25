Matteo and Valentino have spent plenty of quality time with their father following his tour, called “Sinfonico.” The two are traveling with their tutors and have had the chance to explore and enjoy all manner of cities and historic locations.

“It’s wonderful, they don’t want to go. They’re with me at every moment,” said Martin in an interview with “Despierta America.”

“I go on tour and they come with me because they have their tutors. After the pandemic, Zoom has made everything easier.”