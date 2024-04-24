Royal family member moves back with her parents

Lady Gabriella Windsor is reportedly living at Kensington Palace with her parents. According to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, Gabriella, who is King Charles’ second cousin, moved out of the Notting Hill home she shared with her late husband Thomas Kingston and has moved back in with her mom and dad, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

“They wanted Ella to be with them, and she didn’t want to be alone in the home she shared with Tom,” one of Gabriella’s friends told Richard. “All of us are rallying round and she’s going to be OK.”

Gabriella’s husband Thomas was found dead on Feb. 25 at the age of 45. He died from a “traumatic wound to head.” A gun was present at the scene.

A statement released on behalf of Lady Gabriella, Martin and Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray on Feb. 27 said, “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother.”

“Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him,” the statement continued. “His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

A private family funeral, which was attended by the Prince of Wales, was held in March at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace. Nearly two months after her husband’s tragic death, Gabriella turned 43 on April 23.