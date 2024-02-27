British royals mourn death of family member

Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Thomas Kingston has died at the age of 45. Buckingham Palace announced the death of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s son-in-law on Tuesday.

Lady Gabriella married Thomas Kingston in 2019

A statement released on behalf of Lady Gabriella, Martin and Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray said, “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

A palace spokesperson said that King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been informed of Thomas’ death and “join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.”

The spokesperson added, “In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

Thomas was found deceased at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday, Feb. 25. While the cause of his death is not yet known, there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties involved.

Lady Gabriella, who is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin Prince Michael of Kent, married Thomas on May 18, 2019 at St. George’s Chapel. The service, which was conducted by the Dean of Windsor, was attended by members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Harry.

Lady Gabriella’s parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, were out on Tuesday, Feb. 27, for King Constantine II of Greece’s memorial service. While Prince William missed the service due to a personal matter, it’s understood that it was not connected to the news of Thomas’s death.

