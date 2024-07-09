Royal couple enjoys date at Wimbledon

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stepped out for day nine of Wimbledon. King Charles' 35-year-old niece and her husband watched the action on Centre Court from the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Comedian Michael McIntyre, actor Stephen Fry and Girls alum Lena Dunham were seated behind the royal couple. The group was spotted engaging in a lively conversation in the Royal Box.

© Karwai Tang

Beatrice wore a printed lace shirt dress from Monique Lhuillier's Spring 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection for the summer outing, while Edo sported a brown suit with a blue shirt and burgundy tie.

© Karwai Tang

Tuesday, July 9, marked the couple's first appearance at the tennis tournament this year. The outing came of their fourth wedding anniversary. Beatrice and Edo will celebrate four years of marriage on July 17. The pair wed in 2020 in a private wedding ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

© Zac Goodwin - PA Images

Edo marked their third anniversary last year with a romantic tribute on his Instagram. "Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world," he penned. "I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx."

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, in 2021. Edo is also a father to son Christopher Woolf.