Everything to know about Prince William's upcoming docuseries

The Prince of Wales is bringing one of his projects to the small screen! In celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Homewards program, the Waleses' social media accounts and The Royal Foundation announced on July 7 a new documentary series, which currently has a working title of Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

“We know that television has the power to change hearts and minds," Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Foundation, said. "Homelessness can seem like it is hard to prevent but by sharing the realities of people’s experiences and those who are coming together to support them, we can inspire action."

Amanda added, "This two-part documentary will help raise vital awareness and demonstrate that, by working together, it is possible to end homelessness.”

Here is everything we know about Prince William's upcoming docuseries.

When will Prince William: We Can End Homelessness premiere?

The docuseries is scheduled to debut this autumn.

How to watch Prince William: We Can End Homelessness?

It will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX.

How many episodes is Prince William: We Can End Homelessness?

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness is a two-part ITV documentary series.

What is Prince William: We Can End Homelessness about?

According to The Royal Foundation, the series will give viewers "an exclusive, behind the scenes look at the first year of the Homewards programme" and will follow the heir to the throne "as he launches Homewards across the country, as well as the journeys of those currently facing homelessness or who have lived experience of the issue."

What is Homewards?

Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Homewards is a five-year program that aims to demonstrate that it’s possible to end homelessness. It was launched in 2023.

“Through Homewards, I want to make this a reality and over the next five years, give people across the UK hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate," William has previously said. “I am fortunate to have seen first-hand the tireless work of people and organisations across the sector, the tangible impact their efforts can have and what can be done when communities are able to focus on preventing homelessness, rather than managing it."

His Royal Highness added, “It's a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality.”