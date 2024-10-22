Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer praises Prince William

Lady Kitty Spencer is proud of her cousin Prince William. Princess Diana's 33-year-old niece spoke about the Prince of Wales' "commitment" to Centrepoint, which she is an ambassador for, in an interview with HOLA! USA sister brand HELLO!.

"I'm extremely proud of my cousin Prince William for all that he does and continues to do to support Centrepoint and the vital work they provide to homeless young people," Lady Kitty said.

"His dedication to Centrepoint throughout the years has been unwavering, and his efforts have made a significant impact in raising awareness and driving positive change for those in need," she added. "Seeing my cousin’s commitment firsthand inspires me deeply and reinforces the importance of our shared mission."

As a child, Prince William made private visits to Centrepoint services with his mother Princess Diana. The heir to the throne followed in his late mom's footsteps, becoming patron of Centrepoint in 2005.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Centrepoint

Kitty and her younger sisters, Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer, who are the daughters of Diana's brother Charles Spencer, supported their cousin William at the 2024 Centrepoint Awards on Oct. 16. Kitty joined the Prince on stage at the event to introduce a young person who has overcome "huge challenges" and gone on to achieve "so much."

"So proud to have been an ambassador for @centrepointuk for the past 8 years. A phenomenal charity doing remarkable things to put an end to youth homelessness 🤍," Kitty later wrote on Instagram alongside photos and a video from the awards.

In a second post, featuring a photo of herself and Prince William on stage, Kitty penned: "It was a pleasure celebrating young people overcoming homelessness with @princeandprincessofwales & @claudiawinkle at the @centrepointuk Awards - I loved presenting Andrew with his award and hearing about their amazing achievements."