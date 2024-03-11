Surprise! Princess Diana’s niece reveals she has become a mom

Lady Kitty Spencer is a mom! Princess Diana’s 33-year-old niece surprised social media users on Mother’s Day—in the UK—revealing that she has a child. Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin shared a montage featuring photos of herself and her little one at a beach, as well as a snapshot of one of her baby’s hands on top of hers.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one,” Kitty captioned the post. “I love you unconditionally 🤍 Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today 🤍.”

While Kitty didn’t reveal the gender of her first child, her younger sister Lady Eliza Spencer commented, “My perfect little Niece 🥰😍🩷.”

Meanwhile, her other sister Lady Amelia Spencer wrote, “The most perfect angel in the world 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷.”

It’s unclear when Kitty’s daughter was born or what her name is. Instagram users congratulated Kitty on her baby news with one commenting on her post, “I didnt know you became a Mom!! Congratulations❤❤❤❤❤❤” Another penned, “Oh wow! Didn’t know you had a little bub. How gorgeous! Congratulations x.”

Kitty, who is the daughter of Princess Diana’s younger brother Charles Spencer, has been married to Michael Lewis since 2021. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding at Villa Aldobrandini in Italy. Kitty has previously told The Standard “the love and passion I feel for life is ignited in Italy.”