See footage from Lady Kitty Spencer’s spectacular wedding celebration

The fashion house behind Lady Kitty Spencer’s gorgeous wedding looks has shared footage from her spectacular celebration. On Monday, Dolce&Gabbana posted a video of Princess Diana’s niece wearing her handmade Alta Moda gowns, as well as video snippets of Kitty dancing and being walked down the aisle by her brother Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and half-brother Samuel Aitken.

“On the most important day of her life, @kitty.spencer chose to wear #DolceGabbana,” the brand captioned the post. “Revisit the exclusive hand-made gowns as we wish the bride and groom a lifetime of love and happiness.”

Princes William and Harry’s first cousin married fashion tycoon Michael Lewis on Saturday at Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy. The bride, 30, wowed as she made her way down the aisle in a Victorian-inspired lace gown, which she called the “dress of dreams” on Instagram.

Designer Stefano Gabbana told Tatler that for the “main dress” Kitty “wanted to keep a fairly traditional, clean cut, but at the same time she desired to have a timeless allure.”

Domenico Dolce added, “It was all very natural and authentic. Lady Kitty Spencer described to us her dream dress, and we have tried to interpret her wishes; We worked together!”