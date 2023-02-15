Princess Diana’s niece celebrates Valentine’s Day with wedding photos

Lady Kitty Spencer celebrated Valentine’s Day with photos from her wedding day. Princess Diana’s niece shared close-up pictures of her and husband Michael Lewis’ hands on Instagram. The images show the couple holding hands and Michael placing the ring on Kitty’s finger.

“My Valentine 🤍,” she simply captioned the post.

Kitty’s sisters, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, both reacted to the post, commenting with multiple red heart emojis.

Charles Spencer’s eldest daughter married Michael in July of 2021 in Italy at Villa Aldobrandini. The bride stunned for her big day wearing a long-sleeve floral lace design by Dolce & Gabbana, which she is a global ambassador for.

Days after their nuptials, Kitty wrote on Instagram: “The proudest moment of my life, without a doubt, was having my brothers walk me down the aisle ♥️ Thank you to our family and friends for the most unforgettable weekend filled with more love and laughter and happiness than I have ever known ♥️ It still feels like a dream.”

Kitty shared footage from her wedding to commemorate her and Michael’s first anniversary last year. Alongside the video, she wrote: “One year ago today in the Eternal City ♥️.”