Princess Diana’s niece shares footage from lavish wedding for a special reason

Lady Kitty Spencer celebrated her first wedding anniversary over the weekend ﻿with footage from her lavish nuptials. Princess Diana’s niece took to her Instagram on Sunday, July 24, to share a video that included scenes from her and Michael Lewis’ wedding ceremony and reception.

“One year ago today in the Eternal City ♥️,” Kitty wrote alongside the post. Former Princess of Luxembourg Tessy Antony de Nassau commented on the video, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy anniv my angel.”

The video shows Princes William and Harry’s first cousin, who is a global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana, in her stunning Victorian-inspired wedding gown. “For the main dress she wanted to keep a fairly traditional, clean cut, but at the same time she desired to have a timeless allure,” Stefano Gabbana previously told Tatler.

Domenico Dolce added, “It was all very natural and authentic. Lady Kitty Spencer described to us her dream dress, and we have tried to interpret her wishes; We worked together!”

The video also includes footage of Kitty and her husband watching a spectacular fireworks display and the bride walking down the aisle with her brothers. Kitty has said that having her brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Samuel Aitken escort her down the aisle was “without a doubt” the “proudest moment” of her life.

In a post following her wedding, Kitty penned, “Thank you to our family and friends for the most unforgettable weekend filled with more love and laughter and happiness than I have ever known ♥️ It still feels like a dream.”