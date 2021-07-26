Did Princess Diana’s bother attend his daughter Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding?

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer married fashion tycoon Michael Lewis over the weekend, but it appears the bride’s father was absent from the festivities. The MailOnline reported on Monday that Charles Spencer missed his daughter’s wedding in Italy. “Charles recently suffered an injury and perhaps that will be the reason for him not travelling,” a source told the outlet.

©Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images



Princess Diana’s brother (pictured with his first wife Victoria Aitken and their daughter Kitty) reportedly did not attend his firstborn’s wedding

Last month, Charles revealed that he suffered a shoulder injury, which prevented him from taking part in a dive. “It sounds like a pretty feeble excuse but is really quite painful and unpleasant,” he told The Telegraph.

Instead of her father, the bride was walked down the aisle by her brother Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and half-brother Samuel Aitken. Kitty’s twin sisters Eliza and Amelia Spencer were also in attendance. On her Instagram Story, Eliza reposted a photo of Kitty in her wedding gown writing, “My beautiful sister, in the most exquisite dress marrying the man of her dreams @kitty.spencer I love you with all my heart x x x.”

Amelia also shared the picture, adding, “I could not be more proud to be your sister! The most beautiful bride in the world! I love you with all my heart and soul @kitty.spencer.”

Kitty married Michael on Saturday at Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy. The bride stunned on her big day wearing Alta Moda gowns by Dolce&Gabbana, including a Victorian-inspired lace bridal gown.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart Domenico & Stefano for creating a gown beyond my wildest dreams for the most important day of my life,” Princes William and Harry’s cousin captioned a photo of herself in her white lace gown. “There are no words that could ever express my gratitude @dolcegabbana 🤍.”

Kitty also shared a picture of herself walking hand-in-hand with her husband, writing: “Amore. Per Sempre ♥️.”