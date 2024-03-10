The Princess of Wales shares personal message as she stars in new official photo

The Princess of Wales is all smiles in her first official photo since her abdominal surgery. To celebrate Mother’s Day in the UK on Sunday (March 10), Kensington Palace released a new picture of the royal mom of three with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A beaming Catherine was photographed sitting down, sporting blue jeans and a jacket, while surrounded by her children. The image was taken by Prince William earlier in the week in Windsor, where the Wales family lives.

A personal message from Catherine accompanied the sweet photo. “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Her Royal Highness’ message reads.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day,” she added, signing the message off with a “C.”

©The Prince of Wales



The Princess of Wales was photographed by her husband Prince William in Windsor ahead of Mother’s Day in the UK

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reacted to the post, commenting with a white heart emoji.

The new photo of the Princess comes nearly a week after she was spotted being driven by her mother Carole Middleton last Monday (March 4), which marked the first time Catherine had been seen since Dec. 25.

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Her Royal Highness had undergone a planned abdominal surgery. At the time, the palace noted that “based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

A spokesperson for the Princess has previously brushed off social media speculation surrounding the royal, telling HOLA! USA: “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”