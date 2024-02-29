What Kensington Palace had to say about the speculation surrounding the Princess of Wales

A spokesperson for the Princess of Wales has brushed off social media speculation surrounding the royal, who has not been seen publicly in over two months. “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands,” the spokesperson told HOLA! USA.

He also reiterated that the Princess is “doing well.”

©Getty Images



The Princess of Wales made her last public appearance on December 25, 2023

Her Royal Highness underwent a planned abdominal surgery in mid-January. Following Catherine’s “successful” surgery, Kensington Palace said that the Princess “hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

At the time, the palace noted that “based on the current medical advice,” the Princess of Wales “is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

©Getty Images



Prince William was presented with flowers for his wife on Feb. 29, 2024

Nearly two weeks after Catherine was admitted to the hospital for her surgery, it was announced that the Princess had returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery.

“She is making good progress,” the palace said on Jan. 29, adding: “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Prince William was presented with flowers for his wife during his visit to the Western Marble Arch Synagogue on Thursday, Feb. 29. The visit to the synagogue was originally planned to coincide with Holocaust Memorial Day (which is Jan. 27), with the Princess of Wales due to attend. During his solo engagement, the Prince of Wales shared that both he and Catherine “are extremely concerned about the rise in antisemitism.” The heir to the throne said that “it has no place” in society and that’s why he was there, to “reassure you all that people do care and people do listen.”