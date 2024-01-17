Kensington Palace shares the Princess of Wales’ ‘desire’ following her surgery

The Princess of Wales wants to “maintain as much normality for” Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as she remains in the hopsital recovering from surgery. Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday that the royal mom of three was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 16 for a planned abdominal surgery.

“The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” the palace said in a statement. “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.”

The palace noted that the Princess “hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.” Updates on Catherine’s progress will be provided when “there is significant new information to share.”

The Princess was last seen on Christmas Day with her husband Prince William and their three children. The Waleses joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family as they walked to St. Mary Magdalene Church for Christmas service.

Prince William made his first public appearance of 2024 last week. The heir to the throne visited Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Jan. 11 to meet with Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, it is understood that the Prince of Wales has postponed some upcoming engagements to support his wife and their kids. After Catherine is discharged from the hospital, Her Royal Highness, per reports, is expected to recover at home in Windsor.