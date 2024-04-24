What the Prince and Princess of Wales received on Prince Louis’ 6th birthday

The Prince and Princess of Wales have received new appointments from King Charles III. On April 23, it was announced that His Majesty had appointed his firstborn, Prince William, to be Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath.

The Most Honourable Order of the Bath was established by King George I in 1725, but it is believed to originally date as far back as the eighth century. It is awarded to members of the military or civil service for exemplary service.

Meanwhile, the King appointed Catherine, whom he’s called his “beloved daughter-in-law,” to be Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour. It was described by the palace as a new appointment. According to the BBC, the Princess of Wales is the first royal to be appointed as a Companion of Honour. The Order of the Companions of Honour, which was founded by King George V in 1917, recognizes outstanding achievements in the arts, sciences, medicine and public service.

Queen Camilla also received an appointment from her husband to be Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Additional appointments on Tuesday included four new Companions to the Order of the Garter.

The appointments are effective from April 23, which happened to be Prince Louis’ sixth birthday. A new photo of Louis, taken by his mom, was released on Tuesday, along with a message that read: “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! 🎂 Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

According to the PA, Prince William and Catherine “are said to be cognisant of the fact that they have asked for privacy during the princess’s recovery, but wanted to share the photograph on social media as a way to thank those who have sent birthday wishes.”