King Charles is ‘so proud’ of daughter-in-law ‘Catherine for her courage’

King Charles III is proud of the Princess of Wales. His Majesty, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer earlier this year, has praised his “beloved daughter-in-law” after she revealed on Friday that she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said His Majesty is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.”

Both the Princess and King were at the London Clinic at the same time in January. Ahead of his own procedure at the hospital, the King visited his daughter-in-law, who was recovering from her abdominal surgery.

The palace spokesperson revealed on Friday that following their time in the hospital together, the King has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.” Both King Charles and Queen Camilla “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”

Catherine announced in her video message on March 22 that her post-operative tests found that cancer had been present. Her Royal Highness’ medical team advised that she undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, which she started in late February.

The Princess concluded her video message reminding others affected by cancer that they are not alone. She said, “At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Buckingham Palace announced in early February that during Charles’ procedure “for benign prostate enlargement” in January “a separate issue of concern was noted” and subsequent diagnostic tests “identified a form of cancer.” The King began his treatment in London on Feb. 5.

Less than a week after his cancer diagnosis was made public, His Majesty released a thank you message that read: “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

Charles added, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”