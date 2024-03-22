When will the Princess of Wales return to official duties?

Over two months after undergoing abdominal surgery, the Princess of Wales has revealed that her post-operative tests found that cancer had been present. Her Royal Highness, 42, commenced a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February.

Following her surgery in January, Kensington Palace said that “based on the current medical advice” at the time, the Princess would be “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” In light of her announcement on Friday, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, “The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.”

“She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery,” the spokesperson added.

HOLA! USA understands that the Princess may be keen to attend events as and when she feels able to, in line with medical advice. In her video message announcing the news on Friday, Catherine said, “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

Prince William will continue to carry out engagements. “The Prince will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

HOLA! USA understands that this has clearly been a difficult period for the Wales family and that the heir to the throne is focused on supporting his wife and children, while continuing to undertake engagements and work. Catherine noted in her video message that having her husband by her “side is a great source of comfort and reassurance.”

“As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” the Princess added. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.