King Charles admitted to the hospital

King Charles III arrived at the London Clinic on Friday for his prostate procedure. Queen Camillaaccompanied her husband to the hospital. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, “The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment.”

“His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness,” the palace added.

©Getty Images



King Charles III was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 26 for a corrective procedure

It was announced on Jan. 17 that the 75-year-old monarch would be undergoing a “corrective procedure” this week. “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the palace said in a previous statement. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.” The King’s public engagements “will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

King Charles is at the same hospital where his daughter-in-law Catherine is recovering from a planned surgery that she underwent this month. Kensington Palace revealed on Jan. 17 that the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery.

Following the “successful” surgery, the palace shared that Her Royal Highness would “remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery” and is “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Prince William was spotted visiting his wife at the hospital last Thursday. The Telegraph previously reported that the Prince of Wales “is understood to be planning to spend as much time as possible with the Princess while she recuperates, balancing daytime visits with caring for their three children at home in Windsor.”