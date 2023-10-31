King Charles calls the Princess of Wales his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’

King Charles III gave his “beloved” daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales a sweet shoutout during his state visit to Kenya. His Majesty mentioned Catherine while speaking on Tuesday at a state banquet hosted by Kenya’s President William Ruto in Nairobi.

“It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law,” the King said in his remarks.

Prince William’s engagement to Catherine was announced on Nov. 16, 2010. It was revealed in a statement at the time that the college sweethearts had gotten engaged that October during a private holiday in Kenya.

©Getty Images



Discussing his proposal during their engagement interview, William shared, “We had a little private time away together with some friends and I just decided that it was the right time really. We had been talking about marriage for a while, so it wasn’t a massively big surprise. I took her up somewhere nice in Kenya and I proposed.”

“It was very romantic,” Catherine added.

Years later at a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit in 2020, the Prince admitted that “the African continent holds a very special place” in his heart. William said, “It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.”