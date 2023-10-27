It’s a boy! See the first photos of the Princess of Wales’ newborn nephew

James Middleton is a boy dad! The Princess of Wales’ younger brother introduced his newborn son on Friday following pictures that were taken earlier this week showing him pushing a stroller.

The doting dad took to his Instagram to share photos of his baby boy named Inigo, including one of him proudly carrying his little one in a BabyBjörn carrier. Alongside the sweet images, James wrote: “He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy 💙.”

“No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three,” he continued. “We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…) 🐾.”

James went on to thank “the wonderful team at Basingstoke hospital” noting that they “couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS 🙏.”

James did not reveal the exact date that he and his wife Alizee Thevenet welcomed their first child. The new parents were photographed—in photos published by the Mail Online—out in Notting Hill on Tuesday.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ maternal uncle announced in July that Alizee was pregnant. “We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be ❤️,” James captioned pictures of his wife showing off her baby bump with their dogs at the time. “It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family ❤️.”